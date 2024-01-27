Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 125625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.44%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,922.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.