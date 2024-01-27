Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.82. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 92.76 and a quick ratio of 119.76.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

