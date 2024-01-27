Gradient Investments LLC Has $45.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

