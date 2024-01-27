Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 4,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Grainger Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

