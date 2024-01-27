Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 5,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

