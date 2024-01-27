Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.76.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

