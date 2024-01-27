Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 438.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.7 %

Green Dot stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $492.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

