Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 703.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

