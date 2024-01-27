Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
