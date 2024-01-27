Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $32.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

