Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.56. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 16,997 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 48.7% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.