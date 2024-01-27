GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $20.63 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

