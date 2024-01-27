Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,093.78

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,093.78 ($26.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,200.26 ($27.96). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,195 ($27.89), with a volume of 529,673 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.81) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.16) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,230 ($28.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,188.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,093.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,484.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 8.41 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

