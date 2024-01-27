Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 9.6%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 23,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Happiness Development Group Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

