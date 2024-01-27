HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

SRTS opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $94,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

