HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,334. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in HCI Group by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HCI Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

