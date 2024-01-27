Head to Head Comparison: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) vs. Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Camtek has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Camtek alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek 25.75% 19.08% 11.32% Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Camtek and Infrared Cameras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camtek and Infrared Cameras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek 0 0 7 0 3.00 Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camtek presently has a consensus target price of $66.14, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. Given Camtek’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camtek and Infrared Cameras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek $320.91 million 10.98 $79.95 million $1.65 47.94 Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Summary

Camtek beats Infrared Cameras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

About Infrared Cameras

(Get Free Report)

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.