Head to Head Comparison: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -37.24% 1.36% 0.38% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80 WPP 1 4 2 0 2.14

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. WPP has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $577.07 million 2.20 -$130.32 million ($1.67) -5.50 WPP $17.85 billion 0.59 $844.43 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats WPP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

