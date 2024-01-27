Head to Head Contrast: Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) versus Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Spectaire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $9.06 billion 3.84 $1.39 billion $11.96 25.33 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 15.32% 40.19% 12.32% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Automation and Spectaire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 2 6 3 0 2.09 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus target price of $312.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Spectaire has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

