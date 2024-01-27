Head-To-Head Contrast: Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics -2,528.19% -38.83% -30.66% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.79%. TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63,066.21%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics $7.63 million 96.47 -$157.39 million ($3.10) -3.72 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($774.80) 0.00

TransCode Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verve Therapeutics beats TransCode Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

