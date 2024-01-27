Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

