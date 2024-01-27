Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading 13.2% Higher

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,908,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,813,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.65.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04).
Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
See Also
