Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading 13.2% Higher

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,908,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,813,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.65.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 246.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58,303 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

