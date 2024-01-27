Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $25.28 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

