Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.55

Shares of Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.55 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 141.11 ($1.79). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 140.75 ($1.79), with a volume of 181,186 shares changing hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.01. The stock has a market cap of £298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

