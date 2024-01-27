Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.