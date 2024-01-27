Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.