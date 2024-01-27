HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,358 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.