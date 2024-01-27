HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 3,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

