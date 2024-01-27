High Tide (HITI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

