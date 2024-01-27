Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 1.5 %

Hilltop stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTH

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.