Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 37.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

