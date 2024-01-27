Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,025.70

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.70 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,032 ($13.11). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,031 ($13.10), with a volume of 354,869 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,025.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,944.45). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

