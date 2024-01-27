Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 1,459.6% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hongli Group Stock Up 10.7 %
HLP stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.
About Hongli Group
