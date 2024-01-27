Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 1,459.6% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongli Group Stock Up 10.7 %

HLP stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

