Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $725.43

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 725.43 ($9.22) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.39). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 812.60 ($10.33), with a volume of 1,147,048 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.05) to GBX 835 ($10.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.05) to GBX 835 ($10.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 725.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($24,736.98). Insiders purchased 3,137 shares of company stock worth $1,976,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

