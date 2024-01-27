Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.85

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.85 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 318.32 ($4.04). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.04), with a volume of 652,222 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.79).

The stock has a market cap of £524.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4,542.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.85.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

