i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a PE ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.