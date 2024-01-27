i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a PE ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.