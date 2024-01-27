ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Jane Tufnell Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,336.72).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.49 and a beta of 0.81. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,214.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

