Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.03 ($6.55). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €6.01 ($6.53), with a volume of 7,700 shares traded.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of €3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.