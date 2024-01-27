Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.69 and last traded at 0.70. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.74.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.66 and a 200 day moving average of 0.70.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

