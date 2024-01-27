Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $23.16 on Friday. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

