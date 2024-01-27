Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Acquires 283 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy D. Waters bought 283 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $11,795.44. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

