Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) President Acquires $14,838.08 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) President Richard W. Newsom purchased 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,838.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.