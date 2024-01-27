Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,396.44).

Staffline Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £38.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.80.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

