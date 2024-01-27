Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,396.44).
Staffline Group Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £38.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.80.
Staffline Group Company Profile
