Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $412,200.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Genpact Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:G opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
Featured Articles
