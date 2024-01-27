Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $7,568,131.74 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

On Friday, January 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.