Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $88.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.