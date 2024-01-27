Insider Selling: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00.

NXE stock opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.04.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

