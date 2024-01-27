Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

INBS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.51.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. On average, analysts expect that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

