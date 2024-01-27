Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $4,553,659.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $91.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.