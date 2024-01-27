Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in January

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $56.97 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

