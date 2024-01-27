InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 644.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

